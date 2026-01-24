KRK sent to police custody till Jan 27 in Oshiwara firing case

Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) Actor Kamaal Rashid Khan, popularly known as KRK, was on Saturday sent to police custody till January 27 by a Bandra court in Oshiwara firing case, Mumbai Police officials said.

After being remanded to police custody, Kamaal Rashid Khan was taken to the police station by officials of the Oshiwara Police. During the court proceedings, Khan stated that the firing incident was accidental and claimed that he had no intention of harming anyone.

The police informed the court that they are investigating the actual motive behind the incident and are also verifying the authenticity of Khan’s statement. Officials further stated that the actor is cooperating with the investigation.

Earlier in the day, Mumbai Police arrested KRK in connection with a two-round firing incident reported from the Oshiwara area of the city, in which he was identified as the prime suspect. Hours after his arrest, police revealed that the actor had fired two rounds while cleaning his gun at home to check whether the firearm was functioning properly.

Sharing details of the case, police officials said that Kamaal Rashid Khan had obtained a gun licence and a firearm from Uttar Pradesh in 2005. After acquiring the weapon, he brought it to Mumbai and kept the gun, which was licensed in Uttar Pradesh, at his residence in the city for nearly two decades.

A few days ago, following the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) ahead of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections, KRK deposited his firearm at the Versova Police Station, as per established procedure. After the MCC was lifted, he retrieved the weapon from the police station.

According to the police, four to five days after retrieving the firearm, the actor was cleaning the gun at his residence when he allegedly fired two rounds to test whether it was working properly. During this process, the bullets were reportedly fired in the direction of a tree located on Lokhandwala Back Road.

However, due to strong winds, the bullets deviated from their intended path and struck the nearby Nalanda building. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

Following the firing, the Oshiwara Police registered a case and launched an investigation from multiple angles to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident. After questioning the actor and examining the sequence of events, the police arrested Kamaal Rashid Khan in connection with the firing case.

As per details emerging from the investigation, the incident took place on January 18, when two rounds hit a residential building in Oshiwara, Andheri. During the probe, officials recovered two bullets from the Nalanda Society, one from the second floor and another from the fourth floor of the building.

--IANS

jk/