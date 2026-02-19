Kopili Hydro Electric Power Project to be completed in 10 days: Assam CM

Guwahati, Feb 19 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday made a series of significant announcements in the Assam Legislative Assembly, outlining major initiatives in the power, employment, investment and labour sectors, aimed at accelerating the state's economic growth and improving livelihoods.

Addressing the House during the Budget Session, the Chief Minister said that the long-pending Kopili Hydro Electric Project will be completed within the next 10 days.

He informed that the project will generate 150 megawatts of electricity, while repair and restoration work of an additional 25 MW capacity at the Kopili plant is currently underway.

Sarma asserted that strengthening power infrastructure remains a top priority for the government to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply across the state.

In a major boost to employment generation, the Chief Minister announced that the Assam government will provide 55,000 government jobs within the first three years of its current tenure.

He clarified that these appointments will be made primarily in the education department, reinforcing the government’s commitment to strengthening the public education system and addressing staff shortages.

Highlighting Assam's growing global investment appeal, Sarma said that a delegation of 20 Japanese companies will visit Jagiroad on February 28.

The companies are expected to explore opportunities for setting up industrial units in the region. The Chief Minister expressed confidence that Jagiroad could emerge as a key industrial hub, creating employment opportunities for local youth and boosting the state’s manufacturing sector.

In another important announcement, Sarma declared that the daily wages of tea garden workers will be increased with effect from March 1.

The decision, he said, reflects the government's continued focus on improving the living standards of tea workers, who form a crucial part of Assam's economy and social fabric.

The Chief Minister said these initiatives reflect the government's integrated approach towards infrastructure development, investment promotion, employment creation and social welfare, aimed at building a stronger and self-reliant Assam.

