Kollam court finds man guilty in Dr Vandana Das murder case

Kollam, March 17 (IANS) In a significant verdict that has brought a measure of closure to a case that shocked Kerala, the Kollam Additional Sessions Court on Tuesday found G. Sandeep guilty of the brutal murder of young doctor Vandana Das.

Read More

The incident dates back to May 10, 2023, when Vandana Das, a duty doctor at the Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital in Kollam, was fatally attacked by Sandeep, who had been brought there by the police for medical treatment in the early hours of the day.

Sandeep, a schoolteacher by profession, had been taken to the hospital after sustaining a leg injury.

While being treated, he suddenly went on a violent rampage, picking up a pair of surgical scissors from the treatment room.

He first attacked police personnel and a civilian who had accompanied him before turning on the young doctor.

Caught off guard and unable to escape, Vandana Das was stabbed multiple times.

She was later rushed to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, but succumbed to her injuries.

The case had triggered widespread outrage, raising serious concerns over the safety of healthcare professionals, especially those on night duty in government hospitals.

During the trial, the prosecution argued that the attack was deliberate and unprovoked.

The special prosecutor pointed out that the accused had attempted to evade responsibility by feigning mental illness.

However, a medical board constituted to examine him found no grounds to support such a claim, effectively countering his defence.

Investigators also revealed that Sandeep had accessed books on psychiatry from the jail library, allegedly in an attempt to strengthen his claim of mental instability.

Reacting to the verdict, Vandana Das’ mother said she would respond after the court pronounces the sentence on Thursday.

With the conviction now secured, all eyes are on the quantum of punishment, which is expected to be announced shortly, bringing a crucial legal chapter in the case closer to conclusion.

--IANS

sg/rad