Kolkata Port initiates major renovation project for iconic Bascule Bridge

Kolkata, Feb 18 (IANS) The Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK), has launched a major renovation of the historic Bascule Bridge at the Kolkata Dock System (KDS) to ensure safer, faster, and more efficient cargo movement.

The renovation will also ensure uninterrupted traffic movement between the Garden Reach-Metiabruz area and the rest of the city.

The vital infrastructure project, valued at Rs 117.54 crore, will modernise the 1966-built engineering marvel, originally constructed by the Austrian Firm, Waagner-Biro Bridge Systems AG. The double-leaf rolling bridge is a unique piece of engineering.

Its leaves open to allow cargo ships to pass between Kidderpore Dock-I and Dock-II, and close to provide a primary road route for heavy commercial vehicles and local commuters.

"Given its nearly six decades of service, this overhaul is essential for maintaining the structural integrity and mechanical efficiency of the port’s most important evacuation route," a senior SMPK official said.

SMPK has partnered with Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) through a formal Memorandum of Understanding for the completion of this project. Following a competitive tender process, the work was awarded to M/s H & H Fressinet, Mumbai.

"The renovation involves a complete upgrade of the bridge’s massive 1,640-tonne steel structure and its intricate electro-mechanical systems, including the hydraulic gears and the rack and pinion arrangements that power its movement. The Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Government of India, has recognised the strategic importance of this project by granting Rs 40 crore under the Sagarmala Scheme," the official said.

"The Bascule Bridge is a cornerstone of our port’s logistics network," SMPK chairman Rathendra Raman said, adding, "By investing in this comprehensive renovation, we are not just preserving a historic landmark but actively enhancing the safety and speed of port operations. This project ensures that Kolkata remains a robust and reliable gateway for maritime trade, while also supporting the daily transit needs of the city's residents. We look forward to its completion by May 2027."

There are only three such bridges in India. Apart from the one in Kolkata, the two others are in Mumbai and Tamil Nadu.

