Kolkata Police to meet Durga Puja committees on Sep 10 to discuss festival preparations

Kolkata, Sep 7 (IANS) Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma has convened a meeting with Durga Puja committees in Kolkata on September 10 to discuss preparations for upcoming Durga Puja festivities. The meeting will be held at Dhano Dhanya Auditorium on Wednesday evening.

Kolkata Police have taken special measures to ensure compliance with various administrative and legal guidelines, starting from security to crowd management.

According to Kolkata Police sources, detailed instructions regarding this meeting have already been sent from Lalbazar (Kolkata Police headquarters) to the Officer-in-Charge of all Kolkata police stations.

However, selected Puja committee officials have been asked to attend this meeting. Officials of all the Puja committees across Kolkata that attract large crowds during Durga Puja have been asked to participate.

As per plan, each big puja committee will send two representatives to this meeting.

In total, about 1,500 participants will be present. Along with them, senior Kolkata Police officers such as Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, officials of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, electricity supplier CESC, fire department, state pollution control board, and representatives of various administrative agencies will be present in the meeting.

Discussion will be held on the process of getting permission for puja online, compliance with the High Court's directives, rules for collecting donation, restrictions on construction of pandals, schedule for immersion of idols and traffic management.

Apart from this, coordination will also be made on the role of other departments besides the police to maintain law and order during the puja days across the city.

According to a police officer, every year, Durga Puja is faced with various complications including crowd control, traffic problems, noise pollution, and complaints about donation. From this time on, the online permit process has been made easier.

The city police commissioner will give a clear message to the puja committees that strict action will be taken if they disobey court orders and administrative restrictions. At the same time, Kolkata Police is moving towards completing Durga Puja peacefully through active cooperation from all parties.

--IANS

sch/pgh