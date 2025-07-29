Kolkata Police tighten hotel check-in norms after arrest of Patna gangster murder accused

Kolkata, July 29 (IANS) In an attempt to increase surveillance in guest houses and hotels in the city and suburbs under its jurisdiction, the Kolkata Police have issued guidelines tightening the check-in norms for guests renting accommodation.

The decision came amid recent arrests of four accused in the murder of Patna gangster Chandan Mishra, including the prime accused Tauseef, from a guest house, Green Edge Regency, at Anandapur area in the southern outskirts of Kolkata, in a joint operation by Bihar Police and the West Bengal Special Task Force (STF).

It was revealed that these accused persons were allowed check-ins at the guest house without furnishing documents on their identity proof.

The Kolkata Police also registered a suo motu case against the owner of the Anandapur guest house for granting accommodation without any valid identity proof. To prevent a repeat of this incident, Kolkata Police have issued fresh guidelines for hotels and guest houses.

Now, guest house and hotel owners must collect valid identity documents from all guests before check-in. No one will be given accommodation without a valid identity card.

In addition, Kolkata police have directed hotels and guest houses to install high-quality CCTV cameras, especially at entry and exit points.

The decision to increase surveillance was taken in a recent meeting of the Kolkata Police, where concerns were raised about lax surveillance at hospitality establishments.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma said the police will have to be more vigilant about guests in these hospitality establishments. "Some guidelines are being issued. If these are not followed, legal action will be taken against the concerned persons," Verma said.

However, the guidelines say that the police should also exercise sufficient caution, and guests should not be subjected to any inconvenience or harassment.

The Commissioner also directed an investigation into the growing number of guest houses in the city to ensure they are operating within legal norms.

