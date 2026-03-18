Kolkata Police set up special election cell team ahead of Assembly polls

Kolkata, March 18 (IANS) Ahead of the Assembly elections, Kolkata Police have taken key steps to strengthen the city’s security apparatus. According to a directive issued by Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Nand on Wednesday, Additional Commissioner of Police (I) Devendra Prakash Singh has been given overall charge of the election cell of Kolkata Police.

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According to a senior police officer, this responsibility has been assigned to him following a partial revision of an earlier directive. The directive is to be implemented with immediate effect. This is being seen as a significant step to strengthen the law and order situation in the city in the run-up to the elections.

According to the notification, Lalbazar has formed a team to assist Devendra Prakash Singh in his responsibilities.

Kolkata Police Additional Commissioner (IV) Santosh Pandey, Joint Commissioner of Police (Organisation) Ajay Prasad, and Deputy Commissioner (Cyber) Abhishek Modi are part of the team.

The team also includes Kolkata Police Second Battalion Deputy Commissioner Anirban Sarkar and Intelligence Department Special Branch Deputy Commissioner Vidit Raj Bhundesh.

According to police sources, the team will play an important role in strengthening the city’s security system ahead of the elections.

The main aim of this initiative is to enhance surveillance on illegal activities, particularly cyber monitoring and intelligence operations. Activities have already commenced in various branches of Kolkata Police following the directive issued on Wednesday.

Since the poll notification was issued, there has been a major reshuffle in administrative and top posts of the state police. Supratim Sarkar was removed from the post of Commissioner of Kolkata Police.

Ajay Kumar Nand was appointed in his place. Subsequently, 13 Superintendents of Police (SPs) were transferred across districts. Earlier in the day, the Election Commission also transferred five Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs) from different zones.

Assembly elections in West Bengal will be held in two phases next month -- April 23 and April 29. The results will be announced on May 4.

--IANS

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