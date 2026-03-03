Kolkata police make extensive security arrangements for Dol Yatra and Holi

Kolkata, March 3 (IANS) The Kolkata Police have put in place elaborate security arrangements across the city for the twin festivals of Dol Yatra and Holi, to be celebrated on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to police, as many as 398 police pickets will be deployed across Kolkata on the day of Dol Yatra. Of these, 86 will be special pickets set up at key intersections and sensitive locations, including Khanna More, Park Circus Seven-Point Crossing, Shyambazar and other major junctions.

Each of the 86 special pickets will be manned by six police personnel, while the remaining 312 pickets will have three personnel each. The highest concentration of pickets -- 72 in total -- will be in the Kolkata Port area. Additionally, 36 pickets each will be deployed in the South-East and South Suburban divisions.

To ensure safety along the riverfront, Disaster Management Group (DMG) teams will be stationed at 24 ghats along the banks of the Hooghly River. Each division of Kolkata Police will also have a dedicated DMG team on standby.

As part of the city-wide monitoring plan, 62 Police Control Room (PCR) vans will patrol various areas. Motorcycle patrol units will also keep vigil in narrow lanes and bylanes to prevent any untoward incidents, mischief, or acts of hooliganism during the festivities.

The heightened security measures come as the city gears up for the festival of colours and in view of the upcoming state Assembly elections. Security has also been strengthened in minority-dominated areas during the ongoing month of Ramzan.

In a parallel initiative, Kolkata Police have intensified measures to ensure women’s safety. Five “Pink Booths”, operated entirely by women personnel and equipped with modern facilities, have been set up across the city. Special patrolling vehicles will also be deployed at night, with women police officers conducting patrols from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. to enhance security and confidence among residents.

Authorities have said they are committed to ensuring a peaceful and incident-free celebration of the festivals.

