Kolkata Police arrest three Nigerians in Rs 1 crore cyber fraud case

Kolkata, Aug 4 (IANS) The Kolkata Police said on Monday that their personnel had arrested three Nigerians, including a woman, from Delhi in connection with duping a person of Rs 1 crore in the name of the World Health Organization (WHO) and a private pharmaceutical company.

A senior official of the Kolkata police said that the arrested Nigerians had contacted the person, a resident of Kolkata, by creating a fake email ID and had also contacted him on WhatsApp from a British number to win his confidence.

"Three persons, including a woman, were arrested in the operation, which was conducted in Delhi recently. The arrested persons have been identified as Peter Mercy Oloumi alias Sophia, Kimeku Kailings, and Alexander Divine. All three are Nigerian nationals," said the city police official..

The investigating official had also been able to trace their permanent addresses in Nigeria, besides the address in Delhi, where they used to operate from.

Police investigation revealed that these cyber fraudsters used foreign numbers and IP addresses to trap common people.

"Twelve smartphones, three keypad phones, a router, and a laptop were seized from the arrested trio. The laptop was used to forge the logos and seals of the World Health Organization and a pharmaceutical company," the city police official said.

The arrests were made based on a complaint that was filed in May with Kolkata Police's Cyber Police Station.

The complainant said that he was contacted in the name of the WHO and a pharmaceutical company. After showing various documents to gain his trust, the fraudsters duped him of Rs 1.1 crore.

While investigating the incident, the officials of the police cyber police station found some WhatsApp numbers in the United Kingdom. The mobile from which those WhatsApp numbers were being used had an IP address in Nigeria.

"Those WhatsApp accounts were also active in Delhi at about the same time. They were being operated using an Indian number. Based on that information, a raid was carried out and suspects were arrested," said the city police officer.

--IANS

sch/pgh