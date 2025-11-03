Kolkata: Police arrest accused within 3 hours after he opened fire on woman (Ld)

Kolkata, Nov 3 (IANS) The Kolkata Police on Monday arrested a man within three hours of him opening fire at a woman in the city's Haridevpur area. The arrested individual has been identified as Bablu Ghosh, who was apprehended near the PTS area in south Kolkata following an intensive search operation.

According to police sources, Ghosh had allegedly shot a woman named Mousumi Haldar, with whom he was reportedly having an extramarital affair. He allegedly took the drastic step after the woman expressed her wish to end the relationship.

At around 7 a.m., Ghosh, along with an accomplice, shot the woman from behind while riding a two-wheeler. The victim sustained a gunshot injury to her back and is said to be in serious condition. She has been admitted to SSKM Hospital for treatment.

A team led by Sub-Inspector Joydev Bairagi of the Haridevpur Police Station tracked the number of the vehicle used and managed to nab the accused within a short span of time.

The quick arrest is being hailed as a major success for the Kolkata Police.

Police sources said that following the shooting, Bablu fled his residence with his belongings in a rented car. Neighbours in the Haridevpur area informed the police about his escape, and officers subsequently traced the owner of the rented vehicle.

During the investigation, a police official contacted the car owner, posing as a customer seeking a rental vehicle. The owner informed that the car was not available as it had gone to Panchla in Howrah district.

Upon obtaining the car's registration number, a police team began tracking it, while another team simultaneously left for Panchla.

However, the vehicle in which Bablu was travelling was intercepted near the PTS crossing, after officers confirmed the number plate. Bablu was found sitting inside the car, carrying his belongings, reportedly on his way to hide in Panchla.

He was immediately taken into custody and later produced before a court. The police are likely to seek his remand for further investigation.

The entire operation -- from the shooting to the arrest -- was completed within just three hours, officials said.

--IANS

sch/pgh