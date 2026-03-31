Kolkata Police appoints nodal officers for upcoming Assembly polls

Kolkata, March 31 (IANS) Kolkata Police has taken a significant step to further enhance administrative preparedness ahead of the Assembly Elections. With the upcoming polls in view, several top-ranking police officials have been designated as Nodal Officers, said a senior officer of Kolkata Police on Tuesday.

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These appointments were announced through a directive issued by the Office of the Kolkata Police Commissioner, the official said.

The order, released by the Administrative Branch (Force Section) of the Kolkata Police Directorate, states that specific officers have been assigned distinct responsibilities to manage various duties related to the Assembly Elections.

As per the directive: Joint Commissioner (Modernisation) Nilanjan Biswas has been entrusted with the responsibility of serving as the District Election Officer (DEO) for Kolkata North.

Joint Commissioner (Organisation) Ajay Prasad has been appointed as the DEO for Kolkata South.

Joint Commissioner (AP) Subhankar Bhattacharya has been placed in charge as both the District Election Officer (DEO) and District Magistrate (DM) for South 24 Parganas.

Deputy Commissioner (Detective Department, Special) Vidit Raj Bhundesh has been designated as the Nodal Officer for matters concerning the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). He will oversee the implementation of the MCC across all three jurisdictions: Kolkata North, Kolkata South and South 24 Parganas.

The directive further notes that these appointments have received the approval of the Kolkata Police Commissioner.

According to administrative circles, the role of these Nodal Officers will be pivotal in maintaining law and order, enforcing electoral regulations and ensuring coordination across the various districts during the election period.

It is anticipated that as the elections draw closer, such administrative preparations will gain further momentum.

Elections to 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal will be held in two phases: April 23 and 29. The Election Commission has already transferred a large number of IPS, IAS, WBCS and police officers across the state to ensure free, fair and peaceful polls.

--IANS

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