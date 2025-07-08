Kolkata law student rape: BJP fact-finding team accuses college governing body of ignoring criminal antecedents of main accused

Kolkata, July 8 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) fact-finding team probing the rape of a law student within her college premises at Kasba in Kolkata last month, in its report, on Tuesday, accused the governing body of the college of shielding one of the three accused individuals involved in the crime ignoring his criminal antecedents.

The four-member probe committee was on a tour to Kolkata earlier this month to probe the matter.

It submitted the report on its findings to BJP President J.P. Nadda earlier on the same day.

In the report, the fact-finding team accused the governing body of South Calcutta Law College (new campus) of direct and indirect involvement in making Monojit Mishra, one of the prime accused, so desperate in his activities within the college premises.

In the report, the fact-finding team has claimed that the governing body headed by its President and Trinamool Congress legislator Ashok Kumar Deb, appointed Mishra as a contractual staff on a daily payment of Rs 500 ignoring his antecedents of hooliganism, causing grievous injury to others with sharp weapons, beating up junior college students by bringing in anti-social elements from outside and even sexually assaulting fellow female students.

"He had visited jail four to five times even before the present rape incident. These facts were well known to the college administration. But since that man was/is an active member of Trinamool Congress, he was appointed by the college's governing body and was allowed to do whatever he liked in the college," the report said.

In the report, the fact-finding team also expressed doubts over the nature of the police investigation in the matter since in the initial FIR the three accused persons, namely Monojit Mishra, Jaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukhopadhyay, were referred to by their initials and not by their full names.

"The committee expresses serious doubts over the conduct of police and its investigation. The real rapist might be some strong, influential person of Trinamool Congress and the police might be trying to highlight the name of this man, just to save the real player of the game," the report noted.

The fact-finding team has also questioned why the police have shown a guard of the college campus, Pinaki Banerjee, as an accused in the case despite he being described as the "sole helpless witness" to the crime on her by the victim in her police complaint that she registered at the Kasba police station immediately after the sexual assault on the evening of June 25.

