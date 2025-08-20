Kolkata: ISF stages protest against SIR, migrant workers' harassment issue

Kolkata, Aug 20 (IANS) Indian Secular Front (ISF) workers led by its leader Nawsad Siddiqui, an MLA, on Wednesday held a demonstration at Kolkata's Metro Channel in Esplanade area over several issues.

The ISF activists protested against Election Commission's proposed SIR (Special Intensive Revision), atrocities on Bengali migrant workers outside West Bengal, Waqf Amendment Act and OBC certificate issue.

However, as the protesters did not have permission for the demonstration, police detained ISF members including Siddique.

The ISF legislator alleged that he was physically assaulted by the policemen and punched in the chest. "I was punched. They physically assaulted me. I am being harassed for staging a protest which is my democratic right," Siddiqui said while being put into a prison van by the police.

As the protesters refused to disperse from the area, a scuffle broke out between them and police personnel. The ISF MLA claimed that they were holding a peaceful protest.

"We were peacefully protesting in Esplanade area. Our protest was against Waqf (Amendment) Act, the harassment of Bengali-speaking migrant workers from West Bengal and the Centre's plan to remove names of Indian citizens from the voter's list in the name of holding SIR. We had sought permission to hold the protest. But Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's administration is not allowing us to hold the protest even for a brief period," said the ISF MLA.

Siddiqui and his party workers were taken to the Jorasankho Police Station. There, he fell sick following the alleged physical assault. Later, he was taken to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

Siddiqui is the lone ISF MLA in 294-seat strong West Bengal Legislative Assembly. In 2021 state Assembly polls, ISF had contested the election in alliance with the CPI-M-led Left Front and Indian National Congress. While both Left and Congress drew a blank in the Assembly election, ISF won only one seat. Siddiqui had won the election from Bhangar Assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas district.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (central division) of Kolkata Police, Indira Mukherjee, however, said they used minimal force to disperse the crowd and resume traffic movement in the area.

"We used minimum force to lift the blockade by the ISF. This was done to resume movement of traffic in the busy thoroughfare. There has been no report of injury to anyone in this process," said the police officer.

Responding to queries on alleged physical assault on Siddiqui, the police officer said: "We are looking into the matter."

--IANS

