Kiren Rijiju moves motion for consideration of Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Union Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Thursday moved a motion for consideration of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill of 2025 and the Musalmaan Wakf (Repeal) Bill in the Rajya Sabha.

While addressing the upper house of Parliament, Rijiju cited the Sachar committee report, which recommended that the central Waqf council and state Waqf board be broadened to make them inclusive. He apprised about the number of Waqf properties, saying that the Sachar committee estimated the earnings from 4.9 lakh properties at Rs 12,000 in 2006.

"As of today, there are 8.72 lakh Waqf properties. In 2006, if the Sachar committee had estimated the earnings from 4.9 lakh Waqf properties at Rs 12,000 crore, then you can imagine the income these properties must be generating now. The Sachar committee also recommended that the central Waqf council and state Waqf board should be broadened to make them inclusive. The committee also recommended specific steps to be taken for the (benefit) of women and children," Rijiju said.

The minister invoked the recommendations of the previous Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) headed by senior Congress leader K Rahman Khan, which pointed out several issues with the Waqf board that needed rectification, including the betterment of the infrastructure of the board.

"A joint parliamentary committee under the leadership of K Rahman Khan, who served as a minority affairs minister, raised the issue regarding infrastructure (of Waqf) while pointing out the fewer manpower and funds. He said that the entire thing is focused on appointing or removing the Mutawalli," he added.

Appealing to Congress and allies to support the Waqf Amendment Bill, Rijiju said that all the recommendations given by previous committees have been incorporated into the newly amended bill.

"All these recommendations given earlier have been incorporated in the newly amended bill. These committees were under UPA and Congress. Thus, I appeal to Congress party and its allies to support Waqf Amendment Bill 2025," he said.

Rijiju said that the ministry of minority affairs had prepared the bill after taking in confidence many stakeholders across the country. He said that a total of 284 organisations gave their opinions on the bill, and over one crore people submitted memorandums to register their opinions regarding the same.

"Before the joint parliamentary committee was formed, many said that the consolation regarding it wasn't enough. I want to say that before the Waqf Amendment Bill was introduced, the ministry of minority affairs came to prepare the bill after taking in confidence the stakeholders, including the minority commission of the state governments," the Parliamentary Affairs minister said.

"The JPC has done a comprehensive work, more than any other JPC formed previously. In totality, 284 organisations across different regions gave opinions. Over one crore people submitted memorandums to register their opinions to the JPC and the ministry. This is historic," he added. (ANI)