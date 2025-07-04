Kharge reviews implementation of welfare schemes in Telangana

Hyderabad, July 4 (IANS) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday reviewed the party’s organisation-strengthening mission in Telangana and implementation of key welfare measures by the Congress government in the state.

He, along with party General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal and in-charge for Telangana, Meenakshi Natrajan, attended the meeting of the Political Affairs Committee, the Political Advisory Committee, and the Executive Committee of the state Congress unit in Hyderabad.

Venugopal posted on X that a key focus of their discussions was the Congress's ongoing organisation-strengthening mission in Telangana.

He stated that a majority of Block, Mandal, and Division-level appointments have already been made. The Mandal-level structure will be completed by July 30, and Gram Panchayat-level committees by August 30 - building a robust and responsive party framework at the grassroots, he said.

"We also reviewed the implementation of key welfare measures by the Congress Government, including the caste census - a landmark step towards equity and justice," said Venugopal.

He noted that the Samvidhan Bachao Abhiyan has been successfully completed in a majority of districts and assembly segments, and efforts are underway to ensure it reaches all remaining areas.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, state President Mahesh Kumar Goud, state ministers, MPs, MLAs and other leaders attended the meeting.

The Chief Minister, in his speech, exuded confidence that Congress will remain in power in the state for the next 10 years.

He claimed that Telangana has become a model for other states in the country. He told the meeting that the state government had achieved a lot in education and employment.

He stated that the party succeeded in making the Central government include a caste census in the general census.

Revanth Reddy revealed that when he was the state unit president, 45 lakh people became active members of the party.

Many leaders from the Youth Congress, the NSUI and the party’s district Presidents have been given posts in the government.

He asked the party leaders not to take party posts casually and said they get recognition and respect because of their party posts. "This will help in your political growth," he said.

The Chief Minister told the party leaders that the number of Assembly and Parliament seats will increase in the coming days.

Delimitation of constituencies, women's reservation and simultaneous elections will have their impact, he said.

Revanth Reddy said the 2029 elections should be the platform for the new leadership. "If you want to emerge as leaders, you should work hard from now onwards," he said, asking them to visit the villages, go to the field and work in coordination. He also asked them to make sure that the government’s welfare schemes reach the people.

He urged the party functionaries to unitedly prepare a plan and work hard from today to bring the Congress to power for a second term.

Revanth Reddy advised party leaders to take inspiration from party chief Kharge, who has been getting elected as a people’s representative for a long time.

