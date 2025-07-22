Kharge & Rahul assure full support for restoration of statehood to J&K

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday interacted with Congress leaders and workers from J&K at Indira Bhawan in Delhi.

Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP Rahul Gandhi told the J&K Congress leaders and workers that they completely support the restoration of statehood to J&K.

J&K Congress said on X, “Congress President Mr @kharge ji and Leader of Opposition Mr @RahulGandhi ji interact with JK Congress leaders and workers at Indira Bhawan today.”

The Congress leadership has once again reiterated its demand for statehood for Jammu and Kashmir and for including Ladakh in the Sixth Schedule, stating that both issues will be raised in both Houses of Parliament during the Monsoon Session.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi extended their full support to the J&K Congress leaders and workers who had come to the national capital.

The J&K Congress leaders and workers today staged a massive protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, led by JKPCC President, Tariq Hameed Karra, CLP Leader G.A. Mir, and AICC General Secretary in-charge of J&K and Ladakh Dr. Syed Naseer Hussain.

The protest called for the immediate restoration of full statehood to Jammu & Kashmir and strongly condemned the BJP’s undemocratic, authoritarian, and unconstitutional suppression of democratic rights in the region. A Congress spokesman said,

A Congress spokesperson said, “Over 500 Congress workers and leaders from across Jammu & Kashmir travelled to Delhi by buses, raising slogans such as ‘Delhi Chalo’ and ‘Hamari Riyasat Hamara Haq.’ Braving long journeys and security restrictions, they came to amplify the voice of the people of the erstwhile state. Carrying placards that read ‘Loktantra Bahal Karo’, ‘Statehood Wapas Karo’, and ‘Jammu Kashmir Ke Saath Nyaay Karo’, the protest featured passionate speeches, patriotic slogans, and a united call to end bureaucratic rule and restore democracy.

Addressing the protest at Jantar Mantar, AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K. C. Venugopal said, “When the Lt. Governor himself admits to grave security lapses in the Pahalgam terror attack, it vindicates our stand.

“Unelected, unaccountable administrators cannot replace a democratically elected government. Jammu & Kashmir deserves its dignity, its Assembly, and its voice. The Congress Party will not rest until democracy is fully restored.”

This Delhi protest is part of the Congress party’s sustained movement and follows two major demonstrations previously held in Jammu and Srinagar.

On Sunday, the Jammu & Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) organised a major protest at the city centre in Jammu, where PCC president Tariq Hameed Karra and CLP Leader G.A. Mir were detained by police while peacefully demanding statehood, democratic elections, and restoration of constitutional rights.

“Despite the crackdown, hundreds of Congress workers continued their protest undeterred, reflecting the growing public anger against the BJP’s repressive policies.

”On Saturday, the protest was held at the Congress headquarters in Srinagar, where senior leaders addressed a large gathering of grassroots workers who were cordoned off inside the premises by the state machinery,” the Congress spokesperson added.

--IANS

