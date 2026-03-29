Kharge pitches five guarantees, slams BJP in Assam rally

Guwahati, March 29 (IANS) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday led a high-voltage campaign in Assam’s Naoboicha Assembly constituency, unveiling a five-point “guarantee” plank while mounting a sharp attack on the BJP-led government in the state and at the Centre.

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Kharge was joined by former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, senior Jharkhand leader Bandhu Tirkey, APCC president Gaurav Gogoi, and other leaders to campaign for Congress candidate Dr Joy Prakash Das.

Unveiling the key promises if Congress comes to power in the state, Kharge announced that women would receive Rs 9,000 per month along with Rs 50,000 as financial assistance to start businesses. He further promised an insurance cover of Rs 25 lakh per family, land pattas to 10 lakh indigenous “bhumiputras”, and a monthly assistance of Rs 1,250 per family.

The Congress chief also said that “justice” would be delivered in the Zubeen Garg case within 100 days if voted to power.

Targeting the BJP, Kharge alleged that the ruling party has “failed to protect the rights of indigenous people” and accused it of prioritising corporate interests over public welfare.

Echoing similar sentiments, Baghel, Tirkey, and Gogoi accused the BJP of neglecting Assam’s rural economy, rising unemployment, and land issues.

Bandhu Tirkey, a prominent tribal leader from Jharkhand and former state minister, is known for his grassroots mobilisation among Adivasi communities. His presence in Assam is seen as part of the Congress’s attempt to consolidate tribal and marginalised voter bases across regions.

Naoboicha Assembly constituency, located in Assam’s Lakhimpur district, is a politically significant seat under the Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency. Known for its dynamic electoral patterns, the constituency has emerged as a closely watched battleground in Upper Assam.

Following the latest delimitation exercise, Naoboicha has been reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates since 2023, a move expected to reshape its political equations and candidate strategies ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, senior Congress leader Bharat Chandra Narah secured victory on an Indian National Congress (INC) ticket, defeating Independent candidate Ajijur Rahman by a margin of 3,613 votes. The result reaffirmed the Congress’s continued relevance in the constituency, largely driven by Narah’s personal influence and grassroots connect.

Earlier, in the 2016 Assembly polls, the seat was won by AIUDF candidate Mamun Imdadul Haque Chawdhury, highlighting the constituency’s shifting voter preferences and multi-cornered contests.

Naoboicha has historically witnessed tight electoral fights involving the Congress, the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), and Independent candidates, often resulting in narrow victory margins. This trend underscores the fragmented voter base and the importance of local factors, including candidate credibility, caste dynamics, and regional issues.

The 2026 Assembly elections are expected to intensify competition in the constituency, with key candidates including the Congress’s Dr Joy Prakash Das, AAP’s Achyut Das, and AGP’s Basanta Das. With multiple parties actively campaigning and the new SC reservation in place, Naoboicha is set for a high-stakes contest that could significantly influence the broader political landscape in Upper Assam.

--IANS

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