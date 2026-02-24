Kharge defends Youth Congress' shirtless protest at AI summit

Bengaluru, Feb 24 (IANS) AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday defended the Indian Youth Congress' "shirtless" protest at AI Impact Summit in Delhi, saying that it was done in the interest of the nation.

He further condemned the arrest of Youth Congress members in connection with protests held during the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, calling the action undemocratic and unjustified.

Addressing the media in Bengaluru, Kharge said the Youth Congress members had staged the protest in the interest of the nation and to highlight critical issues such as unemployment and the condition of farmers.

"Our youths attached to the AICC Youth Congress have been arrested and remanded to police and judicial custody in connection with protests at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi. I condemn this. These protests were carried out after careful consideration and in the interest of the nation, and they should not be treated as serious offences," Kharge said.

He said the protest was aimed at drawing attention to unemployment and the alleged injustice faced by farmers. Kharge also criticised the Centre over its international agreements, alleging that decisions taken by the government have adversely affected farmers.

"They protested against unemployment and the injustice meted out to farmers. The government's agreements with US President Donald Trump have burdened our farmers. These policies will harm farmers, and the protest was staged to highlight these concerns," he said.

Kharge expressed concern over the arrest and denial of bail to Youth Congress members, stating that such actions "undermine democratic principles".

Responding to claims that the protest tarnished India's image during an international event, Kharge said protests during major events are not unprecedented.

"They (BJP) say the country's reputation was damaged because the protest took place during an international event.

However, during the Commonwealth Games, senior leaders, including Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and BJP leaders, had staged protests.

The Youth Congress protest was aimed at drawing attention, but it is now being subjected to propaganda, he said.

Kharge said the Youth Congress protest was intended to highlight issues affecting farmers and unemployed youth and condemned what he described as atrocities against the protesting members.

Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kharge alleged, "Without thinking about the country, the Prime Minister is accepting everything that Donald Trump is asking for."

He alleged that decisions such as "stopping oil imports from Russia" and "accepting demands from the United States" could have adverse consequences for the country and its farmers.

On last Friday, a group of IYC workers staged a protest inside Hall No. 5 of the summit venue by removing their shirts to reveal T-shirts printed with slogans against the government and the India-US interim trade deal, before being whisked away by security personnel.

Police said the accused registered online to obtain QR codes to access the venue.

