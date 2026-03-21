Kerala: Vijayan-Sudhakaran row escalates over disputed missed calls claim

Alappuzha (Kerala), March 21 (IANS) A fresh political controversy has erupted in Kerala after Congress-led UDF-backed Independent candidate from Ambalappuzha and former CPI(M) leader G. Sudhakaran publicly contradicted Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over claims of outreach, triggering a war of words ahead of the Assembly polls.

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Sudhakaran maintained that the Chief Minister never called him, asserting that Vijayan’s number is saved on his phone under the name “CM” and that no call was received.

The veteran four-time CPI(M) legislator and former Cabinet Minister said that nearly two weeks before Vijayan’s claim, the Chief Minister had expressed a desire to meet him during a visit to Alappuzha, but no follow-up communication took place.

Sudhakaran's rebuttal comes after Vijayan, in an interview, stated that he had attempted to contact Sudhakaran three times. Rejecting allegations of sidelining the senior leader, the Chief Minister said Sudhakaran’s sense of neglect was a personal perception.

Detailing his version, Vijayan said the first call was met with an engaged tone, while the next two went unanswered. “After the third attempt, it appeared he was deliberately avoiding the calls,” he said, adding that he later reached out to district secretary Nasser to facilitate communication.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan weighed in, saying he was inclined to believe Sudhakaran. “For long, even when we were on opposite sides, we have always held him in high regard. I will believe what he has said,” Satheesan remarked.

Vijayan also sought to contextualise Sudhakaran’s exit from key roles, stressing that changes in positions are based on general criteria, including age limits, and should not be construed as marginalisation. He described Sudhakaran as one of the party’s most respected leaders. He said he had been given due consideration at every stage, including organisational support in Alappuzha and dedicated facilities at the party office.

With both leaders sticking to their claims, the episode has added a new layer of intrigue to the evolving electoral battle in Kerala.

Sudhakaran is set to file his nomination on Saturday and will take part in a roadshow after the filing.

The CPI(M) is also facing unprecedented internal dissent, with former legislators Aiya S. Potti and P.K. Sasi joining the Congress and contesting against Left candidates. In Kannur district, veteran party workers V. Kunjikrishnan (Payyannur) and T.P. Govindan (Taliparamba) are contesting with UDF support, while three-time former CPI(M) legislator S. Rajendran is the BJP candidate from Devikulam in Idukki district.

--IANS

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