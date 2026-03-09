Kerala to honour T20 World Cup hero Sanju Samson with grand public reception

Thiruvananthapuram, March 9 (IANS) Fresh from playing a decisive role in India’s World Cup triumph on Sunday, Kerala’s own Sanju Samson is set to receive a rousing public reception from the Government of Kerala led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

On Monday, State Education Minister V Sivankutty announced that the government will honour the star cricketer for his stellar performance that helped power the India national cricket team to a commanding victory in the T20 World Cup final.

Samson’s dazzling knock in the title clash, a fearless innings that anchored India’s imposing total has been widely hailed as one of the defining moments of the tournament.

The explosive innings not only sealed India’s emphatic victory but also elevated the Kerala born cricketer into the pantheon of the country’s World Cup heroes.

Minister Sivankutty said the state wanted to celebrate Samson’s achievement in a manner befitting the pride he has brought to Kerala.

The minister, who also hails from the state capital Thiruvananthapuram, noted that Samson’s success has inspired thousands of young cricketers across the state.

The wicketkeeper batsman grew up in a modest coastal neighbourhood near Trivandrum International Airport, where his early cricketing dreams took shape on local grounds.

From those humble beginnings, Samson rose through the domestic circuit to become one of the most recognisable faces from the South in Indian cricket.

Over the years, Samson has also built a formidable reputation in the Indian Premier League, captaining Rajasthan Royals and earning admiration for his elegant stroke play and calm leadership.

For cricket lovers in Kerala, Samson’s World Cup heroics represent more than just a sporting achievement.

It is the story of a local boy who rose from the coastal stretches of Thiruvananthapuram to conquer the world stage.

Officials said the reception in the capital city is expected to draw huge crowds, turning the event into a celebration not only of India’s World Cup triumph but also of one of Kerala’s most cherished sporting sons.

