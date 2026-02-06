Kerala schoolgirl’s suicide and Korean connection continue to baffle police

Kochi, Feb 6 (IANS) Police and school authorities are yet to find clear answers to the suicide of a 16-year-old schoolgirl at Chottanikkara near here, 10 days after her body was found in an abandoned granite quarry near her home.

Read More

Talks of an alleged Korean connection to the girl's death continue to confuse teachers, parents and the police alike.

The girl, who had left home in the morning saying she was going to school, was later found dead in the water-filled quarry, raising troubling questions about the circumstances leading to her death.

The deceased identified as Adithya (16), daughter of Mahesh and Remya near here.

Investigators say the mystery surrounding the case has deepened due to delays in examining key digital evidence and lingering doubts over the authenticity of an online account linked to the incident.

According to a suicide note recovered from the girl’s school bag, Adithya took her life after being emotionally devastated by the death of a Korean friend she had met through Instagram.

The note reportedly states that she came in contact with the person on January 1 and was informed about his death around January 19, which caused severe mental distress and prompted her to take the extreme step.

However, police have not yet accessed or examined the girl’s mobile phone, even a week after the incident, drawing concern from both educators and the public.

There is strong suspicion that the Instagram account in question may have been fake.

Teachers said the account had only 12 followers, casting serious doubt on claims that it belonged to a popular Korean personality.

Educators have also expressed concern that more children could be vulnerable to similar online “Korean romance” traps, in which fake profiles allegedly use the names and images of foreign celebrities to emotionally manipulate teenagers.

The suicide note, which runs into nearly two-and-a-half pages, was written in English and Korean.

In it, the girl expressed deep anguish over leaving behind her loving parents but said she was unable to cope with the pain caused by her friend’s reported death.

Police said notes written in Korean were also found in one of her books, and the Korean portions are currently being translated.

Adithya was a first-year student of the Lab Technician course at the Chottanikkara Government Vocational Higher Secondary School.

Police said the investigation is continuing, with cyber and forensic angles now expected to be examined more closely.

--IANS

sg/rad