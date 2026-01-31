Kerala polls: SNDP Yogam chief accuses IUML of controlling UDF, flags ‘love jihad’

Alappuzha (Kerala), Jan 31 (IANS) As the Kerala Assembly elections draw closer, the chief of SNDP Yogam, a prominent and influential social service organisation for the Ezhava community in Kerala accused ally Indian Union Muslim League of exercising disproportionate influence over the Congress-led United Democratic Front, while also alleging that “love jihad” continues to be a reality in the state.

Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam general secretary Vellapalli Natesan alleged that the Muslim League functions as an organised religious force that exploits divisions within the Hindu community for electoral gains.

"There is no doubt that Congress is under the control of the League. If Priyanka Gandhi wants to win in Wayanad, she needs to seek support from Malappuram (the citadel of Muslim League)," Natesan said, highlighting the shifting power dynamics within the Opposition front.

At present, the IUML, a key ally in the UDF, has 15 MLAs in the 140-member Kerala Assembly and two Lok Sabha MPs from the state.

Its leaders recently said the party would seek more seats from the Congress in the forthcoming Assembly elections in the state, reviving debate over the alleged pressure tactics of the Congress ally.

The SNDP Yogam leader further alleged that "love jihad" incidents have affected his own family, claiming his uncle’s granddaughter was a victim of such a trap.

"Love jihad has existed; we cannot deny the fact that it has been happening. We have experienced this ourselves," he said, adding that certain elements within the community harbour agendas to establish a religious nation.

Reflecting on past grievances, Natesan pointed out that despite the SNDP Yogam’s previous collaboration with the Muslim League to secure rights for backward classes, the UDF failed to protect their interests upon coming to power.

He cited the Narendran Commission report, noting that while special recruitment drives were initiated for Muslims, similar measures for other backward communities were ignored.

He also accused the League of blocking the establishment of a primary school in Malappuram despite applications from the SNDP.

On the political front, Nadesan observed a shift in the state's electoral climate, noting that the Bharatiya Janata Party is gaining ground.

He credited former Union minister and current Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar for bringing a "clear change" and positive energy to the party rank and file.

"The BJP in Kerala is not declining; it is growing. I’m not saying they will win many seats, but their vote share will definitely increase," he said.

The Bharath Dharma Jana Sena, led by his son Thushar Vellappally, is an ally of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in Kerala, although Natesan is not part of the combine and maintains a pro-LDF position, extending support to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Natesan also called for a broader alliance ranging from tribal groups to Christian communities to navigate the current socio-political environment.

He welcomed recent supportive statements from Nair Service Society general secretary Sukumaran Nair, who defended Nadesan against verbal attacks from Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan.

Stressing the need for cohesion across communities, he said, “In the present situation of the country, unity from tribal to Christian communities is essential.”

Regarding his Padma award, Natesan stated he did not expect the honour and noted that while the state government had not recommended him, the Prime Minister’s office likely acted on separate recommendations.

