Kerala polls: Manalur revives legacy politics as veterans square off in high stakes contest

Thrissur, March 26 (IANS) Manalur, a constituency steeped in Kerala’s political history, is once again at the centre of an intense electoral battle where legacy, personality, and party arithmetic converge.

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The region’s identity is closely tied to Joseph Mundassery, the state’s first Education Minister in the historic 1957 government led by E.M.S. Namboodiripad.

That legacy continues to shape the narrative of the current contest.

Seeking to draw from that ideological lineage is CPI(M) candidate C. Raveendranath, a former Education Minister known for his understated style and administrative clarity.

A retired Chemistry professor, Raveendranath, now 70, remains a respected figure despite his defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Chalakudy.

Party insiders believe his personal credibility and soft-spoken demeanour could resonate with voters in a constituency that values accessibility over aggression.

Moreover, in the past two polls, the CPI(M) candidate Murali Perunnally won from here.

However, the Chemistry professor faces a formidable challenge from Congress leader T.N. Prathapan, a seasoned campaigner with deep organisational roots.

Prathapan’s return to electoral politics comes with significant advantages.

Historically, Manalur has been a Congress bastion, having favoured the party in 11 out of 15 elections.

This legacy is closely associated with veteran leader V. M. Sudheeran, whose enduring connect with the electorate continues to bolster the Congress campaign.

The rapport between Sudheeran and Prathapan adds another layer of confidence for the United Democratic Front (UDF).

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), meanwhile, enters the fray without its prominent face, A.N. Radhakrishnan, who had secured around 22 per cent votes in the last two Assembly elections.

In his place, the party has fielded K.K. Aneesh Kumar, a local leader attempting to consolidate and expand the party’s base.

The BJP is banking heavily on the ripple effect of actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi’s landmark victory in the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency.

With Manalur falling within that parliamentary segment, Gopi’s active campaigning is expected to energise the cadre and improve vote share.

As Manalur heads to the polls, the contest reflects a broader clash between historical loyalty and emerging political currents, between quiet credibility and organisational muscle, making it one of the most closely watched seats in the district.

--IANS

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