Kerala polls: LoP Satheesan escalates attack on CM Vijayan

Ernakulam, March 24 (IANS) Launching a scathing attack on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan on Tuesday accused him of authoritarian conduct, political double standards, and entering into covert electoral understandings with the BJP, as the campaign for the Assembly elections intensifies.

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Addressing the media in Perumbavoor, Satheesan said the Chief Minister was unwilling to face public scrutiny. “No one is allowed to question him. It is like All India Radio,” he remarked, referring to Vijayan’s recent response to a question at a public meeting.

“If people are told to go home and ask questions, they will instead take to the streets and demand answers about his misdeeds,” he said.

Alleging a political “deal” between the CPI(M) and the BJP, Satheesan pointed to candidate selections in multiple constituencies.

He claimed that in several seats, including Ettumanoor, Trippunithura, Chengannur, Ranni, Konni, and Kasaragod, there were clear indications of tacit understandings benefiting both parties.

“Why is the Chief Minister getting provoked when this is pointed out?” he asked, adding that such arrangements would be exposed by the UDF in the elections.

Satheesan also criticised the Chief Minister’s use of language in public discourse, accusing the CPI(M) leadership of normalising derogatory expressions.

He said the ruling party had “degenerated” to the extent of insulting artists and justifying offensive terminology.

“Even with a rich language like Malayalam, they choose to use such crude words,” he said.

On governance, Satheesan alleged large-scale misuse of public funds for political campaigning.

He claimed that over the past six months, thousands of crores had been spent from the state exchequer on advertisements and publicity efforts.

Satheesan specifically flagged a government-funded interaction involving actor Mohanlal, alleging that Rs 11.5 lakh was spent from public funds.

“Such promotional exercises should not be done at the expense of taxpayers,” he said, demanding reimbursement.

The Opposition leader also defended his position on minority communities, clarifying that he had never spoken against the Latin Church and accused sections of the media of misrepresenting his remarks.

He reiterated that the UDF would maintain a firm stand against communal forces.

Asserting that the political tide was turning, Satheesan said the electorate would reject what he termed “arrogance, corruption and deal politics,” signalling a high-stakes contest in the days ahead.

--IANS

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