Kerala polls: LoP Satheesan accuses CM Vijayan of vote-driven flip flops

Thiruvananthapuram, March 27 (IANS) Kerala's Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan on Friday launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, accusing him of frequently shifting positions for electoral gains and fostering both majority and minority communalism.

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Speaking to the media here in the midst of the election campaign in the state capital's Kattakkada suburbs, Satheesan alleged that the Chief Minister had alternated between minority and majority appeasement depending on political circumstances.

"During the parliamentary elections, it was minority appeasement; when that backfired, it became majority appeasement," he said, adding that Vijayan had even taken contradictory public positions on sensitive issues.

The Opposition leader also accused the Chief Minister of misleading the public over alleged links with Jamaat-e-Islami.

He claimed that earlier statements denying any association were contradicted by past remarks and documentary evidence, including an editorial in his party organ.

"He continues to mislead people despite evidence to the contrary," Satheesan said.

Raising the Sabarimala issue, Satheesan said the Chief Minister had initially maintained that his government would not change its stand on women’s entry for electoral considerations, but later softened its position following electoral setbacks.

He further alleged that the government had failed to act decisively in cases involving CPI-M workers, accusing it of shielding wrongdoers.

On national developments, Satheesan pointed to what he described as "selective enforcement", contrasting the prolonged questioning of Rahul Gandhi by central agencies with the handling of cases linked to CM Vijayan’s family.

Escalating his criticism, Satheesan alleged an understanding between the BJP and CPI-M in several constituencies, including Palakkad, claiming it was aimed at defeating the Congress-led UDF.

He, however, expressed confidence that the UDF would secure victories in key seats such as Malampuzha and Kongad.

Defending his participation in public discussions that drew criticism, Satheesan said engaging in debates across political platforms was a long-standing democratic practice.

He dismissed allegations of ideological compromise, asserting that expressing the Congress viewpoint in such forums could not be construed as endorsing rival ideologies.

The remarks signal a further sharpening of political rhetoric in the run-up to the Assembly elections slated for April 9, when voters will elect 140 new legislators.

--IANS

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