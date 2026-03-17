Kerala polls: IUML, Kerala Congress-Joseph candidate lists signal generational shift, social outreach

Thiruvananthapuram, March 17 (IANS) The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Kerala Congress-Joseph, both allies in the Congress-led UDF, on Tuesday, unveiled key segments of their Assembly election candidate lists, signalling a mix of generational transition and calibrated social outreach.

Read More

Kerala goes to the polls on April 9 to elect 140 new legislators in the state Assembly while vote counting is scheduled for May 4.

The IUML announced 25 candidates, with the highlight being the nomination of Jayanthi Rajan, a Hindu woman, from Kuthuparamba in Kannur district, a move seen as an attempt to broaden the party's social appeal beyond its traditional voter base.

Veteran IUML leader M.K. Muneer, who has been facing health issues, has not been fielded this time.

In a significant shift, P.K. Kunhalikutty will contest from Malappuram instead of his traditional Vengara seat, where K.M. Shaji has been nominated.

Among other key candidates, Faisal Babu will contest from Kozhikode South, while Fathima Tehliy has been fielded in Perambra.

Jayanthi Rajan's candidature in Kuthuparamba, along with nominations such as Razak Master in Kunnamangalam and Rahmathulla in Manjeri, reflects a blend of experience and new faces.

In Tirurangadi, Anwar Naha, brother of former Minister Abdurabb will be in the fray.

Sitting arrangements largely remain unchanged in several Assembly constituencies, including Thiruvambady, where C.K. Kasim will contest.

Other nominees include Parakkal Abdullah (Kuttiady), A.K.M. Ashraf (Manjeshwaram), Abid Hussain Thangal (Kottakkal), N. Shamsudheen (Mannarkkad) and V.E. Abdul Gafoor (Kalamassery).

Candidates for Punalur and Chelakkara will be announced later.

Meanwhile, Kerala Congress-Joseph declared candidates for the eight Assembly seats allotted to it by the Congress.

The biggest surprise was party chairman and ten-time legislator P.J. Joseph stepping aside in Thodupuzha in favour of his son, Appu John Joseph, marking a clear generational shift within the party.

Together, the lists underscore the UDF's strategy of balancing continuity with change ahead of the upcoming state polls.

--IANS

sg/khz