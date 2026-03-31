Kerala polls: BJP chief Nitin Nabin calls LDF, UDF as 'match fixers', accuses them of not developing state

Kollam, March 31 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Nitin Nabin, on Tuesday, hit out at the CPI-M-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), calling them 'match fixers'. He also held them responsible for not working for the development of Kerala.

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Nabin took part in a roadshow in Kerala's Karunagappalli ahead of the upcoming Assembly election on April 9.

Speaking to IANS, BJP President Nabin accused the incumbent LDF and the previous UDF governments in Kerala of not being involved in the state's development and rather "robbing people through match fixing".

The BJP President said, "In the past 70 years, LDF and UDF have robbed the people through match fixing. They have meddled with the heritage and culture of Kerala. They never focused on the development of this place. Whether it is development, welfare or infrastructural growth, the state government here has pushed back Kerala on all these aspects."

Reiterating his allegation, Nabin claimed, "Both LDF and UDF are match fixers and are the same under the table. Now the people of Kerala are going to punish them (in the upcoming election)."

According to the BJP President, the UDF and LDF governments did not work enough to enhance the state's hospitality and tourism services.

Moreover, Nabin flagged migration as an issue in the state.

"Kerala is known for its hospitality services, that has also been degraded by this (LDF) government. Today people of Kerala are migrating to other states for employment. Backwater tourism served as an identity of Kerala, because of which the state had experienced economic growth, that has also been destroyed by the LDF and UDF governments here," the BJP President said.

He also attacked senior Opposition INDIA bloc leaders for not countering the "insults of Hindu deities" in the country.

"I would like to ask Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, Hindu deities were being insulted all over the country. His party Congress' ally DMK, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and their families, people like (Bihar LoP) Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar, people like (Samajwadi Party President) Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh, when Hindu deities are being insulted in the country, they are quiet," he told IANS.

"In Sabarimala's case, they (Opposition INDIA bloc) have come here to do Hindu vote politics. They have nothing to do with the sentiments of the people here. They are the match fixers," Nabin added.

Expressing confidence of BJP's victory in the upcoming state polls, Nabin asserted that the people of Kerala will make BJP an "alternative" for the UDF and LDF governments.

"The way the people of Kerala have increased their trust in the BJP, our leadership, particularly in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our support has grown from two per cent votes earlier to now around 20 per cent. We believe that the people are fully prepared to see BJP as an alternative in the state," the BJP President said.

The impact of double-engine government will be seen in the development of this state (after the BJP comes to power)," Nabin added.

--IANS

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