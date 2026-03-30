Kerala polls: Aranmula on edge as Health Minister Veena George in high-stakes triangular fight

Pathanamthitta, March 30 (IANS) The Aranmula Assembly constituency in Pathanamthitta is shaping into one of the most closely watched electoral battles in Kerala, with Health Minister Veena George seeking a third consecutive victory amid stiff and layered opposition.

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A journalist-turned-politician who made a swift leap into electoral politics in 2016, Veena George now finds herself in a contest that is as much about perception as performance.

The entry of Youth Congress leader Abin Varkey has injected fresh energy into the United Democratic Front (UDF) campaign, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has upped the stakes by fielding veteran leader and former Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan, turning the contest into a tight triangular fight.

Veena’s campaign, however, carries the baggage of a recent controversy.

Her claim of being physically attacked by protesting Youth Congress workers at Kannur railway station last month failed to find backing in available CCTV visuals, which showed no such assault.

The episode raised questions over credibility, further compounded when she discharged herself against medical advice and undertook a 350 km road journey back home.

The opposition has sought to keep the issue alive, hoping to erode her personal connect with voters.

Despite initial resistance from local Congress leaders over “outsider” concerns, Abin Varkey’s candidature gained momentum after swift intervention by the party’s national leadership.

His campaign has since picked up pace, targeting both governance issues and the recent controversy.

Kummanam Rajasekharan, meanwhile, brings familiarity and ideological clarity to the BJP’s campaign.

Known for his firm positions on environmental issues and the Sabarimala Temple all-women entry debate, he enjoys a steady support base.

The BJP has historically improved its vote share here from 8 per cent in 2011 to 23 per cent in 2016, though a dip in 2021 exposed its limitations, when it fielded a Christian candidate.

A key factor this time is the likely split in the influential Syrian Orthodox Christian vote, traditionally a decisive bloc.

Both Veena and Abin belong to the same community, making a consolidation less certain than in previous elections.

Even so, Veena George is banking on her sustained outreach among women voters over the past decade.

For her, the stakes are particularly high as a defeat could significantly dent a political career that rose rapidly within a cadre-driven party where electoral setbacks often carry long-term consequences.

With narratives clashing and loyalties under test, Aranmula is poised for a keen and unpredictable finish.

--IANS

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