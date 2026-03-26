Kerala Police's crackdown on AI deep fake amid poll heat

Thiruvananthapuram, March 26 (IANS) In a swift response during the ongoing Assembly election process, Kerala Police have acted against the circulation of an AI-generated video that allegedly portrayed Prime Minister and key constitutional authorities, including the Election Commission of India, in a misleading and defamatory manner.

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The video surfaced on the social media platform X and was flagged through official channels, including inputs from the election machinery.

Authorities assessed that the synthetic content had the potential to mislead voters, erode public trust in constitutional institutions, and disrupt the conduct of free and fair elections at a crucial juncture.

Acting promptly, Kerala Police’s Cyber Operations Wing initiated steps to curb the spread of the content.

Legal notices were issued to the intermediary platform under relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act and associated rules, seeking its immediate removal.

Officials said the action was in line with the Model Code of Conduct, which is currently in force.

As part of the legal process, a case has been registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Thiruvananthapuram City against the X account “Laxmi N Raju (@valiant_Raju)” and other unidentified persons involved in the creation and dissemination of the video.

Investigators have begun efforts to trace the origin of the content, establish intent, and fix accountability.

Police sources indicated that the probe will examine the technological tools used to create the deep fake, the network through which it was amplified, and whether there was any coordinated attempt to influence voters.

Reiterating its commitment to safeguarding the integrity of the electoral process, Kerala Police said they would continue to take prompt, lawful, and impartial action against any activity that could compromise free and fair elections.

The public has been urged to exercise caution and refrain from sharing unverified or misleading content, especially during the sensitive election period, as authorities step up vigilance against digital misinformation.

--IANS

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