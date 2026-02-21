Kerala: Police alert over possible CPI-M protests against Satheesan's 'Puthuyuga Yathra'

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 21 (IANS) The Special Branch of the Kerala Police has issued an alert warning of a possible escalation in political tensions in the state following the Youth Congress placing a wreath at the residence of State Health Minister Veena George, an act that has triggered sharp reactions from the ruling CPI-M-led Left Democratic Front (LDF).

According to intelligence inputs, the CPI(M) may organise protest demonstrations against Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan in response to the incident.

The alert noted that Satheesan’s ongoing “Puthuyuga Yathra” could become a potential target of protests, with attempts likely to stage black-flag demonstrations by entering or assembling near venues along the yatra route.

The police warning also highlighted the possibility of protests at Satheesan’s official residence, his private residence in Paravur, and his MLA office.

Apart from CPI(M) activists, members of its youth and student wings -- the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) -- are also likely to participate in the demonstrations, according to the alert.

Police authorities have been directed to step up preventive security measures and maintain heightened vigilance during the Opposition leader’s travel, public programmes, and stay arrangements to prevent any law and order situation.

Responding to the development, Satheesan alleged that the government was attempting to intimidate the Opposition through what he described as orchestrated protest actions.

He said democratic protest was a legitimate right, but cautioned that any attempt to disrupt public meetings or incite violence would be resisted politically and legally.

The Opposition leader maintained that the Youth Congress protest was a symbolic act and accused the ruling party of deliberately escalating the issue to divert public attention from governance-related concerns.

He further asserted that his “Puthuyuga Yathra” would continue as scheduled and that he would not be deterred by threats or black-flag demonstrations.

“The government cannot silence dissent through pressure tactics,” Satheesan said, adding that the people of Kerala would see through what he termed a politically motivated campaign.

With Assembly elections approaching and political tensions simmering between the ruling front and the Opposition, security agencies are closely monitoring the situation.

Police are expected to enhance deployment along the yatra route and at sensitive locations to ensure public order and prevent any untoward incidents in the coming days.

--IANS

sg/pgh