Kerala Minister’s office staff found hanging in locked govt quarters

Thiruvananthapuram, July 11 (IANS) An office assistant of a Kerala Minister was found hanging at the official residential quarters on Friday in the state capital city.

The deceased, identified as Biju, was an official staff member of the State Sports Minister, V. Abdurahiman.

According to his office, Biju, who normally came on time every day, did not turn up unexpectedly in the morning.

His colleagues made several attempts to reach him on his mobile phone, which went unanswered. Following this, a few of them reached the official quarters of Biju, located in the heart of the city.

After finding the door locked from inside and no response despite several knocks, they decided to call the police. Soon, a team of police officials arrived and decided to break open the door. The room was later opened, and Biju was found hanging.

Incidentally, Biju, who hails from Wayanad, and his wife were living in the official government quarters. His wife, who was here on Thursday night, had left for Wayanad.

Even though the reason for the suicide is not known, the police have conducted a search in the flat, looking for a suicide note.

The police have now registered a case of unnatural death and commenced the probe.

While it was being reported that he had some personal issues troubling him, it is also being said that there were no issues connected to his official duties.

The body will be sent for an autopsy at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College hospital, and the police, after getting that report, are expected to put pedal to the probe.

Once the autopsy is conducted, the body will be handed over to the family of Biju, who will take the body to his hometown in Wayanad.

As the first step, the police will check the call details of Biju and then are likely to speak to his immediate family members.

