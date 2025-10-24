Kerala Ministers meet German delegation to boost investment, skill development

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 24 (IANS) Kerala’s Labour and Finance Ministers, V. Sivankutty and K.N. Balagopal, on Friday held a high-level meeting with a German delegation to explore investment opportunities and strengthen cooperation in employment generation and skill development.

The event, organised under the aegis of the Kerala Academy for Skills Excellence (KASE), was attended by 27 German representatives led by German Consul General Eckim Burkatt.

Labour Minister Sivankutty highlighted Kerala’s proactive steps over the past year to collaborate with foreign nations to create jobs and attract new investments.

“Kerala’s strengths lie in its industry-friendly environment, peaceful society, and highly skilled workforce. Germany is globally known for its technological expertise and discipline. Our educated and talented youth can help address Germany’s current shortage of skilled workers,” Sivankutty said.

He noted that thousands of ITI and polytechnic graduates in Kerala are employment-ready, adding that with structured German language training and professional orientation, they could make meaningful contributions to Germany’s workforce.

Kerala has become the first state in India to standardize German language training through KASE, in collaboration with the Goethe-Institut and OSD (Osterreichisches Sprachdiplom Deutsch). International certification agencies, including TELC and ECL, are also part of the initiative to ensure high-quality and accessible language training for job aspirants targeting German employment opportunities.

The minister urged the German delegation to invest in Kerala and create new employment avenues for the state’s youth, leveraging Kerala’s industrial strengths and human resource potential.

Finance Minister Balagopal emphasized the long-standing socio-economic ties between Kerala and Germany and called for deeper engagement and investments.

“Kerala shares a long relationship with Germany. Many Malayalis, especially in the healthcare sector, have settled there since the late 20th century, with their next generation growing up in Germany. German technology and equipment are widely respected in Kerala, and we look forward to greater German participation in our development journey,” Balagopal said.

Senior officials including T.V. Anupama, Special Secretary, Labour and Skill Development Department; C. Sambashiva Rao, Special Secretary, Electronics and IT; Vishnuraj, Managing Director, KSIDC; and Sufiyan Ahmad, Managing Director, KASE, also participated in the discussions.

The meeting is expected to pave the way for enhanced German investments in Kerala, high-quality skill development initiatives, and expanded international employment opportunities for the state’s youth.

