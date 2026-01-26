Kerala Minister Kadannapally Ramachandran collapses during R-Day function in Kannur

Kannur, Jan 26 (IANS) Kannur witnessed some tense moments on Monday when State Registration Minister Kadannapally Ramachandran fell ill while addressing a gathering during an event to mark the Republic Day in the Kerala district.

The incident occurred shortly after the minister unfurled the national flag at the parade ground, here and began delivering his inaugural address.

Eyewitnesses said the minister complained of dizziness mid-speech and appeared visibly uncomfortable before collapsing on the stage.

Security personnel and officials present at the venue rushed to his aid and supported him as he was about to fall, preventing a serious mishap.

He was immediately made to sit on a chair as the programme was briefly disrupted.

After a short while, Kadannappally Ramachandran regained consciousness.

Speaking directly to the media at the venue, the minister sought to allay concerns, stating that there was nothing serious to worry about.

Reports indicated that sudden dizziness was the cause of the discomfort.

As a precautionary measure, he was later shifted to a nearby hospital for further evaluation.

Notably, the minister was able to walk on his own to the vehicle and subsequently into the ambulance, a sight that offered reassurance to party workers and the public gathered at the venue.

Sources said the minister was admitted for observation and will undergo detailed medical examinations to rule out any complications.

The Chief Minister’s Office has also intervened, directing officials to ensure that expert medical care is provided and that all necessary tests are conducted.

Ramachandran was the chief guest at the function in Kannur, which was attended by senior officials, police personnel, and members of the public.

The sudden incident led to anxious moments among those present, though officials later clarified that his condition was stable.

Ramachandran, 81, hails from Kannur and has been in public life as a lawmaker, first when he, as a Congress candidate, trounced E.K. Nayanar in 1971.

--IANS

sg/dpb