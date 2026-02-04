Kerala Minister Ganesh Kumar heads into 6th Pathanapuram contest amid rising unease

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 4 (IANS) As Kerala moves closer to Assembly elections, State Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar is heading into the campaign trail facing mounting political headwinds, with controversy and signs of voter fatigue threatening to complicate his sixth straight contest from Pathanapuram.

Read More

Now 59, Ganesh Kumar is preparing for another electoral battle in the constituency he has represented continuously since 2001.

A film actor-turned-politician, he burst onto the political scene by defeating CPI veteran Prakash Babu in what was then considered a Left stronghold.

Over nearly a quarter-century, he has managed to retain the seat across shifting political alignments, carving out a reputation as a survivor in Kerala’s volatile political landscape.

However, the run-up to the polls has been far from smooth.

A recent remark by the minister -- widely criticised as inappropriate -- has triggered a backlash, drawing sharp reactions from sections of the public and political opponents alike.

The controversy has provided the opposition with an emotive talking point, shifting attention away from governance issues at a time when electoral sensitivities are high.

Supporters of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and members of his family were among those who expressed strong objections, adding an emotional dimension to the criticism.

Ganesh Kumar’s political career has often mirrored turbulence within his own family.

Son of Kerala Congress (B) founder R. Balakrishna Pillai, he stepped down from the A.K. Antony Cabinet in 2003 to facilitate his father’s return to power and later resigned in 2013 following a domestic controversy.

The family’s dramatic switch to the CPI(M)-led Left ahead of the 2016 Assembly polls reshaped his political trajectory, though ministerial elevation came only in December 2023 after his fifth consecutive victory in 2021.

Known for his sharp wit and sharper tongue, Ganesh Kumar has repeatedly courted controversy, clashing with senior leaders including K.C. Venugopal and former ally Shibu Baby John.

Critics argue that what was once seen as candour is increasingly being viewed as political recklessness.

With election notifications expected within weeks, the latest controversy threatens to harden opposition sentiment.

For Ganesh Kumar, longevity in Pathanapuram -- once his greatest strength -- may now risk turning into a liability as familiarity gives way to fatigue and the campaign begins on an uneasy note.

--IANS

sg/dpb