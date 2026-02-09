Kerala: LoP Satheesan claims Left supporters have turned away from Vijayan-led govt

Kannur, Feb 9 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Monday said that even “good Communists and Left fellow travellers” have lost faith in the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left government, asserting that poet Sachidanandan’s recent remarks reflected the prevailing public mood in Kerala.

He said this while speaking to the media in Thalassery.

Leading the Congress-led UDF’s Puthuyuga Yatra, Satheesan said long-time Left sympathisers now believe that the CPI(M) should not be allowed to continue in power.

He alleged that both the party and the government had drifted from Left politics to an extreme Right position, accusing the CPI(M) of adopting BJP-style tactics to create religious polarisation in the state.

Satheesan said minority communities felt increasingly insecure, blaming the CPI(M) for practising minority appeasement during the parliamentary elections and switching to majority appeasement thereafter, eventually losing support from both sections.

“There is total confusion, and those who stood with the Left for decades are aware of it,” he said.

Referring to the Sabarimala gold theft case, Satheesan said three CPI(M) leaders were already in jail for allegedly stealing offerings belonging to Lord Ayyappa and warned that more party leaders could face imprisonment if the investigation progressed.

He alleged that the government was exerting pressure on the Special Investigation Team to shield those involved.

The theft, he pointed out, took place in 2019 when Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was in office, and two Devaswom presidents appointed by that government were among those jailed.

Responding to the controversy over Congress MP Adoor Prakash being questioned over a photograph with Unnikrishnan Potti, Satheesan said the Opposition had no objection to Prakash being questioned but demanded that Chief Minister Vijayan also be questioned for similar photographs.

Satheesan also criticised the government’s failure to address issues raised during public interactions under the Puthuyuga Yatra, including agrarian distress, wildlife attacks, closure of spinning mills, non-payment of wages, and land acquisition problems linked to KINFRA, highways and airport projects.

He said the UDF would present alternative policy documents across sectors, including a health vision document to be released in Kozhikode, outlining solutions where the government had failed.

