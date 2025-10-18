Kerala: LoP Satheesan asks CM Vijayan to reveal truth about Sabarimala gold theft

Pandalam Oct 18 (IANS) Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan on Saturday night launched a fierce attack on the CPI-M-led Left government, accusing it of concealing the Sabarimala temple gold theft for more than six years.

Speaking at the mammoth UDF’s Faith Protection Conclave at Pandalam, he claimed that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was fully aware of the theft and must reveal the truth to the people.

“The original Dwarapalaka plates were sold for a huge sum. When the court asked who bought it, the government remained silent. Why did they replate the gold after six years, when it had already been done in 2019?” he said.

He said the Kerala High Court had already brought the irregularities to light. In 1999, nearly 30 kg of gold was present in the Sabarimala Temple.

The gold plating of the Dwarapalaka sculpture was carried out by Potti with official permission, in violation of Devaswom rules.

Satheesan further alleged that former Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran had personal links with Potti.

“Nothing in Devaswom happens without the knowledge of the minister and the board. If the theft had gone unnoticed, the same thieves would have struck again,” Satheesan said, challenging Surendran to deny his links.

The Opposition Leader slammed Vijayan and his government at Pandalam, a place which shares a deep historical and religious bond with the Sabarimala temple.

According to legend, Lord Ayyappan spent his human life as the adopted son of the Pandalam royal family.

This connection is reaffirmed annually through the Thiruvabharanam procession, when the sacred ornaments stored in the Pandalam Palace vault are carried in a ceremonial procession to Sabarimala three days before the Makaravilakku festival.

Pilgrims also visit the Valiyakoikkal Temple near the palace, underscoring Pandalam’s enduring role in temple affairs.

“This is not just a theft, it is a betrayal of faith,” Satheesan said, stressing that the agitation would continue until the stolen gold is returned to the Ayyappa sanctum.

He also referred to a similar theft at Ettumanoor Mahadeva Temple.

“Looters with pockets full of temple wealth are now running the state,” he charged.

Satheesan assured devotees that if the United Democratic Front comes to power, all cases registered against those who took part in the protest when the Sabarimala temple customs and traditions came under duress, within a month after they take over.

