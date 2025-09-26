Kerala LoP Satheesan accuses CPI(M) of divisive politics on religious basis

Kannur, Sep 26 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly V.D. Satheesan on Friday sharply criticised the ruling CPI(M) for allegedly promoting religious polarisation in Kerala while reaffirming the Congress-led UDF’s commitment to secularism and balanced governance.

Speaking to the media, he said that community organisations like the Nair Service Society (NSS) have the autonomy to make decisions, but clarified that the UDF’s positions are political.

He raised three pointed questions for the government: whether it is prepared to correct affidavits supporting ritual violations at Sabarimala, whether it will withdraw the thousands of cases filed against participants of the Namajapa procession, NSS activists, and political workers, and why it failed to withdraw cases before the Ayyappa Sangamam.

The Opposition leader accused the government of politically exposing “pseudo-devotees” during the Ayyappa Sangamam held at Pampa last week.

He noted that the event faced organisational challenges, with attendance far below the projected 4,200, and highlighted issues such as the disposal of half a million rupees’ worth of food and the exclusive display of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s and other state leaders’ images on event banners, despite it being organised by the Devaswom Board.

He criticised the public reading of a message from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath by a state minister, interpreting it as CPI(M) facilitation of majoritarian political messaging.

He stressed that the UDF maintains cordial relations with the NSS and SNDP (the social wing of the Hindu Ezhavas) and rejects any attempts to introduce communal agendas.

“Our secular stance is consistent: we oppose divisive politics whether from minority or majority groups,” he said, noting that Kerala’s secular ethos remains a guiding principle for the alliance.

Highlighting the CPI(M)’s past alignment with the Muslim League and tolerance of extremist elements, he contrasted it with the UDF’s inclusive approach, asserting that the party will resist communal polarisation in the lead-up to the parliamentary elections and beyond.

He concluded by pledging that the UDF will maintain a firm, principled stance against communalism, uphold secular values, and continue to prioritise Kerala’s diverse social fabric over short-term political gains.

--IANS

sg/dpb