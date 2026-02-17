Kerala HC order on survey vindicates Opposition: LoP Satheesan

Palakkad (Kerala), Feb 17 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan on Tuesday asserted that the Kerala High Court’s intervention against the Pinarayi Vijayan government's Nava Kerala Survey had validated the charges consistently raised by the Opposition, alleging large-scale misuse of public funds for electioneering.

Satheesan said the survey was conceived as a political exercise to project the ruling Communist Party of India-Marxist's (CPI-M) achievements ahead of elections.

He alleged that a party circular had appointed affiliated youth wing, Democratic Youth Federation of India's (DYFI) workers as volunteers and that government funds were being used to pay them.

"The High Court has made it clear that the survey is illegal and must be stopped. If money has been collected, it should be returned. This is a clear endorsement of the Opposition’s stand," he said.

The judgment came on a petition filed by KSU leader Mubas Odakkali, with State president Aloysius Xavier impleading himself.

Satheesan accused the government of splurging crores of rupees from the public exchequer on flex boards bearing the Chief Minister’s photograph, even as Kerala faces what he termed an unprecedented financial crisis.

He also questioned instructions allegedly issued to forest officials to visit colonies and publicise government schemes.

"Is this the job of forest officers? Government machinery is being misused for election propaganda," he said.

On the Sabarimala women’s entry issue, Satheesan accused the government of "evasive silence".

He said the administration must clearly state whether it intends to revise the affidavit filed in favour of women’s entry.

"The UDF’s position is to protect customs. The CPI-M must say in plain language whether it still supports its earlier stand," he said, alleging that the government and police had facilitated the entry of two women in the past.

He further alleged irregularities in the conduct of the Global Ayyappa Meet, questioning expenditure claims and accusing organisers of financial opacity.

Devaswom Minister V.N. Vasavan bore responsibility, he said.

Satheesan also criticised the government for failing to support paddy farmers, alleging delays in procurement payments and a reduction in state incentives despite enhanced Central assistance.

Taking a swipe at CPI-M state Secretary M.V. Govindan’s yatra, he claimed the UDF campaign was drawing far larger crowds without "PR theatrics".

--IANS

sg/