Kerala: CPI(M) veteran Sudhakaran fuels political buzz ahead of presser

Alappuzha, March 11 (IANS) Veteran CPI(M) leader G. Sudhakaran has set off a fresh round of political speculation in Kerala after launching his own WhatsApp media group on Wednesday, a day before he is scheduled to address a press conference at his residence.​

Efforts to pacify him failed even after general secretary M.A. Baby and state secretary M.V. Govindan tried their bit. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who was in the district to inaugurate a bridge, also did not visit Sudhakaran’s home.​

Speculation last week that Sudhakaran would not renew his party membership raised concern within the CPI(M). Meanwhile, Congress is playing the waiting game.​

Sudhakaran, a four-time legislator and two-time state minister, is widely regarded as one of the tallest political figures from Alappuzha. His recent actions have triggered intense discussions, particularly amid rumours that he may contest the next Assembly election from Ambalappuzha as an independent candidate.​

The veteran leader had recently posted on Facebook that he would not renew his party membership, which he has held for more than 5 decades. The post quickly became a subject of debate within and outside the party.​

On Wednesday, he launched a WhatsApp media group, seen as an attempt to communicate directly with the public and media about his future political course.​

Sources said that when Alappuzha district secretary R. Naser called him and asked him to submit the membership renewal form, Sudhakaran reiterated that he would not fill it out.​

In his Facebook post, the former minister spoke openly about the neglect he felt within the party. He said that after being moved from the state committee to the branch level, the district leadership had not contacted him even once. He alleged that he was ignored during several public programmes.​

Sudhakaran also criticised remarks attributed to CPI(M) state secretary Govindan, saying they implied he did not deserve further consideration within the party. He described the remark as inappropriate and noted that no one present corrected it, even though it was made in a light-hearted manner.​

He further said he had not received an invitation to the party programme marking the 50th anniversary of the Indian Emergency.​

With Sudhakaran scheduled to address the media at his residence on Thursday, the developments are being closely watched. ​

Sources said the CPI(M) leadership is monitoring the situation carefully, while the Special Branch wing of the Kerala Police is also keeping an eye on political visitors meeting the veteran leader.​

Political observers say Sudhakaran’s next move could have significant implications in the politically sensitive Alappuzha region as Kerala heads toward the next electoral cycle.​

--IANS

sg/dan