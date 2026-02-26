Kerala CPI(M) rejigs list as CM Vijayan eyes historic third term

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 26 (IANS) In a significant recalibration ahead of the Assembly polls, the CPI(M) has dropped actor-turned-Legislator Mukesh, a two-time MLA from Kollam, from its list of sitting members set to be renominated.

The move comes even as the party clears a majority of key ministers, underscoring a selective approach to continuity and change.

Among those who have received the green signal are senior ministers including M.B. Rajesh, Saji Cherian, O.R. Kelu, P. Rajeeve, K.N. Balagopal, V.N. Vasavan, Veena George, P. A. Mohammed Riyas, and V. Sivankutty.

The message is clear, governance continuity will anchor the Left’s pitch as it seeks to retain Kerala, now its last remaining stronghold in the country.

However, Higher Education Minister R. Bindu is likely to step aside, with indications that her husband, CPI(M) Politburo member A. Vijayaraghavan, may be fielded instead.

Among other names that are under contention includes P.K. Shymala, wife of State CPI-M secretary M.V. Govindan, while two time sitting legislator U. Prathibha’s name is missing, so is the name of Speaker A.M. Shamseer.

Notably, the informal norm introduced in recent years, that Legislators who completed two consecutive terms should make way for newcomers, appears to have been set aside.

With Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan aiming for a historic third straight term, electoral pragmatism seems to have overtaken internal rotation principles.

There are signs of reconsideration, too.

Two time former Finance Minister Thomas Isaac, who was left out previously, may return to the fray.

Senior Legislator K.K. Shailaja remains in suspense.

Meanwhile, journalist-turned-politician M.V. Nikesh Kumar, who contested unsuccessfully in 2016, and social media figure Chintha Jerome are absent from district level clearances.

However according to the CPI(M), even if a lower committee decides against any candidate the higher committees can make changes and hence, those who appear to have been left out, can still make a comeback.

In 2021, the CPI(M) contested 75 seats and won 62, a performance it now seeks to replicate, or better, as it positions itself for an unprecedented third mandate in Kerala.

--IANS

sg/rad