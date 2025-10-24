Kerala CPI expresses deep resentment over signing of PM-SHRI, crucial meeting on Monday

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 24 (IANS) The PM-SHRI (Prime Minister’s Schools for Rising India) project was not discussed within the Left Democratic Front (LDF), CPI State Secretary Binoy Viswam said on Friday.

“Decisions cannot be taken by keeping the CPI in the dark. This is not the style of the LDF. Signing the PM-SHRI project without prior notice violates the norms of the LDF,” he said, alleging that the decision was taken without consulting anyone.

Binoy Viswam emphasized that policy decisions cannot be made by a single minister and described the move as undemocratic, calling for corrective action.

He said that whether strict action is required will be decided at the party executive meeting scheduled for October 27. According to him, the government has been informed, and letters have also been sent to the front convener and constituent parties.

Meanwhile, CPI National Secretary D. Raja demanded that the agreement be cancelled. Earlier, Binoy Viswam had alleged that the decision to sign the PM-SHRI project involved a major conspiracy.

In a letter to CPI General Secretary D. Raja, he raised serious allegations, stating that the CPI(M) had violated front norms and that Education Minister V. Sivankutty had acted unilaterally.

He urged the national leadership to take the matter seriously, adding that signing the agreement has weakened the LDF’s opposition to the central government.

On the other hand, CPI(M) State Secretary M.V. Govindan stated that the government is not in a position to implement all LDF policies due to certain limitations.

“The central government is imposing conditions on all projects in a way that affects states like Kerala,” he said. Govindan also noted that the CPI’s concerns regarding the PM-SHRI project would be discussed and resolved. Despite strong opposition from the CPI, the CPI-M State Secretariat, which met earlier in the day, decided that the state will not withdraw from the PM-SHRI project.

Meanwhile, at the CPI’s secretariat meeting, the four state ministers of the party reportedly pointed out that they are ready to resign from the cabinet.

With both Communist parties sticking to their respective stands, Monday is expected to be a crucial day for the Pinarayi Vijayan government, as the CPI decides its course of action.

—IANS

sg/pgh