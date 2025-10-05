Kerala cop suspended for intoxication on duty during HM Amit Shah's security

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 5 (IANS) The Kerala government has suspended Assistant Commandant S. Suresh of the Kerala Armed Police (KAP) Battalion after he was found intoxicated while deployed on high-security duty during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's two-day visit to the state, government officials said on Sunday

According to official sources, the action follows a special report submitted by the State Police Chief, Ravada A. Chandrasekhar, to the Home Department citing "serious breach of discipline, dereliction of duty, and gross irresponsibility" on the part of Suresh.

The incident occurred on August 21 at the Cochin International Airport's business jet terminal and safe house, where Suresh was serving as Officer-in-Charge.

Officials said that Suresh arrived for duty in an inebriated state while part of a security detail responsible for the safe movement of the Union Home Minister.

He was immediately relieved of his responsibilities and subjected to medical examination at the Angamaly Taluk Hospital.

A subsequent chemical analysis confirmed the presence of ethyl alcohol in his bloodstream.

The State Police Chief, in his report, underscored the gravity of the misconduct, particularly because the lapse took place during a VVIP visit of national importance.

The report noted that Suresh's behaviour undermined both the security protocol and the credibility of the police force.

Based on these findings, A. Chandrasekhar recommended Suresh's immediate suspension.

After reviewing the report, the Home Department concluded there was prima facie evidence of grave indiscipline and ordered Suresh's suspension with immediate effect.

A departmental inquiry will follow under the Kerala Police Departmental Inquiries, Punishment and Appeal Rules, 1958 (KPDIP&A Rules).

Suresh will be entitled to subsistence allowance during the suspension period as per Rule 55, Part I of the Kerala Service Rules (KSR).

Officials said that the State Police Chief will soon recommend a panel of senior officers to conduct the inquiry.

Disciplinary action, if proven, could range from withholding increments to dismissal from service.

The incident has triggered concern in the police department, as it involved a senior officer holding a critical assignment during the visit of one of the country's highest-ranking leaders.

Senior officials said that the police force will review security protocols to prevent such breaches in the future.

--IANS

aal/khz