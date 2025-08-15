Kerala CM boycotts ‘At Home’ called by Guv

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 15 ( IANS) In a fresh display of the growing rift between Kerala Governor Rajendra V. Arlekar and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues on Friday boycotted the traditional ‘At-Home’ reception hosted by the Governor at Raj Bhavan as part of Independence Day celebrations.

Although invitations had been extended to the Chief Minister and all ministers, none of them attended the evening function.

The state government was represented only by Chief Secretary A.Jayathilak.

The absence of the political leadership is being widely seen as a public reiteration of the ongoing tensions between the Governor and the state administration.

The friction between the two sides has sharpened in recent months over multiple issues, most recently, the controversy surrounding a government circular to observe ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ and the disputes over temporary appointments of vice-chancellors in state universities.

The issue of the appointment is now under the scrutiny of the Supreme Court.

Interestingly, the state government had sanctioned an additional Rs 15 lakh for the Governor’s reception this year, despite the strained relations.

The allocation was made under the “hospitality expenses” head after relaxing earlier cost-cutting directives.

The funds were sanctioned based on a request from the Additional Chief Secretary to the Governor, who sought financial clearance to host prominent citizens and distinguished guests at the Raj Bhavan reception.

Sources indicated that the decision to allocate the amount was taken even as the dispute over university appointments was at its peak.

The gesture, however, did not translate into political participation, as the Chief Minister and ministers stayed away from the gathering.

Traditionally, the Governor’s ‘At-Home’ event is a high-profile social occasion, bringing together senior officials, political leaders, and eminent members of society.

The visible absence of the ruling front’s top political figures this year underscores the deepening institutional standoff in Kerala’s governance.

Observers note that while the administrative machinery continues to function, the lack of political engagement between the Governor and the state’s elected leadership could complicate decision-making on key matters, including higher education appointments and protocol-related events in the coming months.

--IANS

sg/dan