Kerala braces for intense monsoon, orange alert issued for two districts

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 17 (IANS) Monsoon showers across Kerala are set to intensify further under the influence of a low-pressure system likely to form over the Bay of Bengal by Monday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The state will continue to experience heavy rainfall until August 20, with alerts sounded in several districts.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Sunday, warning of very heavy rainfall between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm within the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been sounded for seven districts -- Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Palakkad, Kozhikode, and Wayanad -- where rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is likely within a day.

Since Thursday, the central and northern parts of Kerala have witnessed heavy downpours accompanied by strong winds.

The inclement weather has already caused widespread damage, with uprooted trees blocking roads and damaging houses in several areas.

On Saturday, tragedy struck in Vadakara, Kozhikode, when a woman was electrocuted after coming into contact with a snapped power line brought down by a fallen tree.

The heavy rains have also pushed water levels in several dams and reservoirs to critical points.

In Pathanamthitta district, authorities opened two shutters of the Kakki reservoir on Saturday afternoon to ease pressure. In Palakkad, the Meenkara, Chuliyar, and Walayar dams reached “third stage alert” status, prompting precautionary measures.

Fishermen have been advised to remain ashore, as the IMD has warned of strong winds reaching speeds of up to 65 kmph over the Arabian Sea.

Fishing activities along the coasts of Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep have been banned until Monday due to unsafe sea conditions.

With the monsoon showing no signs of easing, disaster management authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant. Local administrations have been directed to prepare relief camps and take preventive measures in vulnerable regions.

Officials said the situation will be closely monitored, especially in northern districts, which are expected to bear the brunt of the intensified monsoon spell.

--IANS

aal/dpb