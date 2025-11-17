Kerala BLO suicide: One-day strike of unions begins, blaming ECI work pressure

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 17 (IANS) Booth-level officers across Kerala on Monday began a statewide strike protesting the death of Aneesh George, a BLO from Ettukudukka in Payyannur, which employee unions allege resulted from excessive workload during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The boycott, called by the Joint Action Committee of State Employees and Teachers along with the Teachers’ Service Organisation Samara Samithi, will be accompanied by protest marches to the Chief Electoral Officer’s office and district returning officers’ offices.

Union leaders said the Election Commission must be held accountable for what they describe as unreasonable field-level responsibilities imposed on BLOs.

They claim that the current SIR drive has placed unprecedented pressure on ground staff.

Amid the mounting criticism, the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala, issued a condolence message expressing “profound grief” over the “untimely demise” of Aneesh.

The CEO’s note described him as a “sincere and dedicated official who performed his duties with exemplary commitment” and emphasised that BLOs are among the most important field-level functionaries of the Election Commission.

The statement added that district election teams had been facilitating BLOs’ work to ensure all eligible voters were enrolled and reiterated that the entire election machinery works in close coordination “to ensure no official faces undue hardship.”

Aneesh’s funeral will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday at the Lourdes Matha Catholic Church, Ettukudukka.

His family maintains that intense work pressure from the revision exercise caused his mental distress.

However, Kannur District Collector Arun K. Vijayan earlier clarified that no link had been established between SIR duties and the suicide, adding that administrative reviews showed Aneesh had carried out his responsibilities effectively.

Political tensions have also risen, with the UDF and BJP alleging that Aneesh had faced threats from CPI(M) workers.

The CPI(M) Kannur district leadership has dismissed the claims as an attempt by opponents to create a smokescreen.

--IANS

sg/dpb