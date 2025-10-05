Kerala BJP leader seeks probe into missing Sabarimala gold sheets

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 5 (IANS) Senior BJP leader from Kerala and former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan has alleged large-scale irregularities in the Travancore Devaswom Board’s (TDB) handling of precious materials at the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple, demanding a thorough investigation into the mysterious disappearance of gold sheets donated by industrialist Vijay Mallya.

Kummanam said Vijay Mallya, then Chairman of UB Group, had donated 30.3 kg of gold in 1998 to plate the sanctum sanctorum (Sreekovil) and the Dwarapalaka idols of the famed hill shrine.

“It is a fact that the Dwarapalaka sculptures were plated with gold sheets. But when they were removed in 2019 for renovation, only copper was taken out, not gold. This has been confirmed by Chennai-based Smart Creation Company, which undertook the renovation,” he said.

He pointed out that even the current Devaswom Board President admitted that only copper sheets were removed in 2019.

“Then where did the gold sheets affixed in 1998 go? The government must answer,” he demanded, questioning the transparency of the Board’s operations.

Kummanam accused the Board of bypassing temple traditions and court directives. He cited a 2023 court order prohibiting the removal of sacred ornaments or valuables from temple premises and the Devaswom Manual, which mandates that repairs and renovations of gold ornaments be done within the temple itself.

“The Board carried out this work without court approval or informing devotees. That is a grave violation,” he charged.

The BJP leader also raised concerns about the decision to reappoint craftsman Unnikrishnan Potti despite alleged breaches of contract in the earlier work.

“No penalty was imposed, no blacklisting was done. Instead, the same person was entrusted again without safeguards. This clearly points to a conspiracy,” he said.

Calling the disappearance of gold sheets a “serious offence”, Kummanam demanded a comprehensive probe into what he termed a “massive conspiracy” within the TDB. “Those responsible must be held accountable. Devotees have the right to know the truth about the temple’s wealth and sanctity,” he said.

--IANS

aal/dpb