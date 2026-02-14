Kerala BJP delegation visits Gujarat, meets CM Bhupendra Patel

Gandhinagar, Feb 14 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday held an interaction with the newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) representatives from Kerala, who are on a visit to the state following the party’s victory in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation polls.

The visit is being undertaken under the ‘BJP for Developed Kerala’ initiative, aimed at drawing administrative and organisational insights from Gujarat’s governance model.

During the meeting, CM Patel said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat had seized urban development as an opportunity and achieved new dimensions of holistic progress.

He stated that the state’s development model would provide fresh energy and inspiration to public representatives from Kerala in carrying out development works in their respective regions.

He also expressed confidence that the study tour would prove significant in contributing to the creation of a “Developed Kerala”.

Later in the day, the 11-member delegation visited the Gujarat BJP state office, ‘Shri Kamalam’.

The delegation was led by Kerala BJP State Vice President K. Soman and included leaders who were recently elected in Kerala’s local self-government elections.

They were welcomed by Gujarat BJP State President Jagdish Vishwakarma, State Organisation General Secretary Ratnakarji and other party office-bearers.

According to party sources, the delegation toured various departments at the state office and was briefed on its functioning.

The visiting leaders gathered detailed information about the office’s working style, digital management systems, coordination methods and organisational processes.

They also held discussions with Vishwakarma and Ratnakarji regarding administrative and organisational practices.

Members of the delegation included K. Soman, Vinayachandra N. R., Vishnu Mohan, R. Vinod Kumar, P.T. Madhu, Binu Raj V., Navya Haridas, Girija Valiyaparambil, Anita Eranad, Bindu Harikumar and Vinitha V.

The visit is part of efforts to facilitate the exchange of governance and organisational experiences between party units in different states.

--IANS

mys/pgh