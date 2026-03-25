Kerala Assembly polls: Varkala turns battleground as crossover twist reshapes electoral contest

Varkala, March 25 (IANS) After the high-profile contest in Nemom, the political spotlight in Thiruvananthapuram district is firmly shifting north to Varkala in Kerala, where an unexpected turn of events has transformed an otherwise predictable contest into one of the most closely watched battles of the Assembly election.

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Two time CPI(M) legislator, V. Joy, is seeking a hat-trick of victories from the constituency, having first won the seat in 2016 by defeating veteran Congress leader Varkala Kahar.

Joy retained the seat in 2021 when Kahar was replaced by a relatively junior candidate, consolidating his position as a strong regional figure and, more recently, as the powerful CPI(M) district secretary.

However, Kahar’s return to the fray has significantly altered the political dynamics.

A seasoned campaigner and three time former MLA from the constituency, Kahar brings with him both experience and a residual support base, setting the stage for a direct and intense contest with Joy.

What has added a dramatic twist to the race is the entry of BJP candidate S. Smitha, whose candidature has triggered considerable political ripples.

In a development that caught both cadres and observers off guard, Smitha was seen accompanying Joy during the filing of his nomination, only to surface hours later alongside state BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, before eventually filing her nomination as the BJP candidate.

The optics of this sudden shift have not gone unnoticed.

Smitha’s political lineage adds another layer of complexity, her father, Sundaresan, had contested as a CPI(M) candidate in 2006, losing to Kahar during the latter’s second electoral victory.

Her crossover is being viewed as both symbolic and strategic, potentially cutting into traditional vote banks.

For Joy, the timing of this development is particularly challenging.

His leadership within the party’s district unit has reportedly faced internal dissent, with sections of the organisation expressing discontent.

The emergence of a candidate with perceived proximity, now contesting under a rival banner, could complicate his electoral arithmetic.

With three distinct political forces now actively in play, Varkala is shaping up as a constituency where margins could be tight and outcomes uncertain, making it a key seat to watch in the district.

--IANS

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