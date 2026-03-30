Kerala alliance row: Priyanka Gandhi hits out at PM Modi, demands debate on West Asia crisis

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent remarks on Kerala politics, asserting that the people of the state are fully aware of the "truth" behind political alliances.

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Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the MP from Kerala's Wayanad, dismissed the Prime Minister’s allegations of a covert alliance in Kerala, asserting that the people of the state are well aware of the political realities.

"All of Kerala knows between whom the alliance is hidden. Everyone in Kerala is aware. No matter what the Prime Minister says, Kerala knows the truth, and the public knows the truth," she said.

She also raised concerns over broader national issues, urging the government to hold a discussion on the ongoing crisis in West Asia. “We are requesting a debate on the war happening in West Asia, because the entire country is facing a crisis. You all know how high gas cylinder prices have risen today; it is difficult, and other crises are emerging as well. Therefore, we want a discussion,” she added.

Echoing similar sentiments, Congress MP Manickam Tagore questioned the BJP’s narrative and instead alleged a “secret understanding” between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the BJP.

“We all know that who has a long-standing relationship, and the secret understanding is the main question. LDF and UDF (United Democratic Front) fight each other in Kerala, and we all know how LDF has a secret understanding with BJP when the election is there,” he said.

Senior Congress leader and MP K. Suresh struck a confident note, claiming that the electoral atmosphere in the state strongly favours the UDF.

“The atmosphere of the Kerala election is strongly in favour of UDF. UDF will win. Out of 140, 100 seats we are going to win,” he said.

The Congress leaders’ remarks come a day after Prime Minister Modi, during his visit to Kerala, alleged that both the LDF and the UDF have failed the people of the state and called for a political change, asserting that “Kerala is ready for change.”

The escalating war of words underscores the high-stakes political contest in Kerala, where the BJP has been attempting to expand its footprint in a state traditionally dominated by the LDF and the UDF.

--IANS

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