Kerala: Achuthanandan leads state’s Padma honours list with posthumous Padma Vibhushan

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 25 (IANS) Former Chief Minister of Kerala and veteran CPI(M) leader V.S. Achuthanandan was posthumously conferred the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honour, marking a defining moment of national recognition for one of the state’s most influential political figures.

The award acknowledges Achuthanandan’s decades-long public life marked by an uncompromising stand on corruption, land rights, women‘s rights, environmental protection and social justice, which earned him admiration across political divides.

Achuthanandan, who served as Kerala’s Chief Minister from 2006 to 2011, was widely seen as the moral compass of Left politics in the state.

From spearheading land reform movements to taking firm positions on issues such as illegal encroachments and environmental degradation, his political career left a lasting imprint on Kerala’s governance and public discourse.

Even after stepping away from active politics, he remained a symbol of integrity and ideological commitment. The Padma Vibhushan was also awarded posthumously to Justice K.T. Thomas, former Supreme Court judge, in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the Indian judiciary.

Known for his sharp legal acumen and fearless judgments, Justice Thomas played a significant role in shaping constitutional interpretation and judicial accountability.

Joining him in the Padma Vibhushan list from Kerala was P. Narayanan, former editor of Janmabhumi, honoured for his contribution to journalism and public thought.

In the Padma Bhushan category, Malayalam cinema legend Mammootty was recognised for his exceptional contribution to Indian cinema.

With a career spanning over four decades, Mammootty’s body of work has redefined performance standards in Malayalam cinema and brought national and international recognition to the industry. Also receiving the Padma Bhushan was Vellapally Natesan, General Secretary of the SNDP Yogam, for his role in social reform, organisational leadership and efforts to carry forward the legacy of Sree Narayana Guru.

Several eminent personalities from Kerala were honoured with the Padma Shri. Veteran scientist A.E. Muthunayagam was recognised for his pioneering contributions to science and technology.

Renowned dance teacher Kalamandalam Vimala Menon received the award for her lifelong dedication to classical dance and cultural education. Environmental activist G. Kollakkal Devaki Amma was also conferred the Padma Shri for her tireless grassroots work in environmental conservation.

The honours collectively highlight Kerala’s enduring contribution to India’s political, cultural, scientific and social landscape, celebrating lives dedicated to public service and national progress.

--IANS

aal/dan